Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,881 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.