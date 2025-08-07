Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 34,793 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,793 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

GOOG opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.