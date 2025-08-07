One Degree Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.6% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc owned approximately 3.98% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 169,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,608,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

COMB opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

