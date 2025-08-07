Financial Contrast: CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) & ATS (NYSE:ATS)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) and ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and ATS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -0.22% -0.26% -0.21% ATS -1.00% 8.38% 3.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVD Equipment and ATS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 0.00 ATS 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings and Valuation

ATS has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given ATS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATS is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

This table compares CVD Equipment and ATS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $26.88 million 0.94 -$1.90 million ($0.01) -367.00 ATS $1.82 billion 1.66 -$20.16 million ($0.19) -163.34

CVD Equipment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATS. CVD Equipment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATS has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATS beats CVD Equipment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications. The Stainless Design Concepts segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. The CVD Materials segment offers products related to advanced materials and coatings, such as MesoPlasma printing services and products comprising heaters, antennas, and sensors to aerospace, satellite, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces; and standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

