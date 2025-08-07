Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 62,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

