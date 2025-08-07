Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,811,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Netflix worth $2,622,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,178.48 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $610.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,088.90. The stock has a market cap of $500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,584 shares of company stock worth $185,411,484. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

