North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.