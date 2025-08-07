McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,779,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE MCD opened at $307.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.99. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $265.33 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.