Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $209,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,603,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $771.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $709.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $784.75.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,509 shares of company stock worth $141,509,323. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

