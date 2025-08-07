Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $159,000 in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,627,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AES by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $48,327,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

