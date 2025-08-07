Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of BlackLine worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,572,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $34,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $23,770,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $19,827,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackLine by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $172.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.