Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of BlackLine worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,572,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $34,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $23,770,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $19,827,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackLine by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine
In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BlackLine Trading Down 4.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $172.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
