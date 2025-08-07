ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Sold by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at $237,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at $1,431,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

