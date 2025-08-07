Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,008 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital owned 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 87,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

