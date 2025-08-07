Arjuna Capital Acquires New Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 123.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,230,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $241.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $246.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

