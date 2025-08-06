The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $721.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $674.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $737.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.