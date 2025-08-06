Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.09.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

