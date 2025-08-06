Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 64,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ADP opened at $299.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.47 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

