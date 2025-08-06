Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,430 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,018,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,073,000 after buying an additional 393,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,884,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,404,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,823,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.