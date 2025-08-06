Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 203.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 734,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

