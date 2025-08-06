Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,539,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,369,000 after purchasing an additional 518,852 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 320,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 307,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,246,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3506 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

