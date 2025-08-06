West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.09.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

