Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 295,395 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 233,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266,355 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of eBay by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,302,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 606,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $831,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,174 shares of company stock worth $30,848,146. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $93.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

