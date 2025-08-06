Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after buying an additional 2,242,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after buying an additional 2,176,892 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.96.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $718.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.15. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

