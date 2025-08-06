Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 5,881 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 192,871 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

