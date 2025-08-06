Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.