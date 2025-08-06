AXS Investments LLC Sells 9,348 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FBRT opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.24.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 144.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

