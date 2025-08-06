The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Reduced by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $721.17 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $737.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.