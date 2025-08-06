Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 45,740 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,477,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,740 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $701,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,260,000 after acquiring an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,345,000 after acquiring an additional 266,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $220.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

