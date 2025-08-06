The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

