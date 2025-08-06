Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 6,099 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

