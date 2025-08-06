Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires New Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 831,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,524,000.

VFLO stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

