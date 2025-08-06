Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,166 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

MCHP opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,713.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

