Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 101,810 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,194,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 101,810 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $611,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

