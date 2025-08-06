Advyzon Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,547,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,411,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,076,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.19.

Shares of HLT opened at $260.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.97. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

