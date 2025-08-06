T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 822,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1,899.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 321,402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 111,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,438.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

