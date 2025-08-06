Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $179,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

