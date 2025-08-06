PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 663,517 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,639,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

