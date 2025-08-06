Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

