SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lessened by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,174,000.

SPLG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

