Natural Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $337.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Cfra Research increased their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

