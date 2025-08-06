Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ON FY2025 Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

Shares of ON stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

