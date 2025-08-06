Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.