ING Groep NV Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

