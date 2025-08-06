Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

