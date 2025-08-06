1,313 Shares in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.68. The company has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

