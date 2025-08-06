Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,439,271,000 after acquiring an additional 845,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in AbbVie by 63.5% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $198.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $350.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 518.10%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

