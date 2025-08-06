Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 4.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,016,000 after purchasing an additional 281,784 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 81,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 378,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,856,000 after buying an additional 319,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average is $148.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

