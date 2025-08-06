Navigoe LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Navigoe LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 0.4% of Navigoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Navigoe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

DUHP opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

