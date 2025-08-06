Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 4,479 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.