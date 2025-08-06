Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after acquiring an additional 793,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,443 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $577,012,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,642,000 after acquiring an additional 765,292 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COF opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

